Solar Holler founder Dan Conant is among the clean energy advocates who want to see West Virginia adopt legislation enabling implementation of community solar, an energy system that supporters say could slash energy costs and create jobs throughout the state.
CHARLESTON — Renewable energy advocates made presentations to a West Virginia Joint Standing Committee on Energy on Monday in support of a community solar bill, but were met by resistance from some members.
Community solar is a setup in which customers receive solar energy without having to install their own solar energy system, typically benefiting from energy generated at an offsite array. Supporters claim the bill will allow any family or business to subscribe to common solar arrays and cut their utility bills by approximately $450 a year.
Solar Holler Founder and President Dan Conant spoke about investment potential by an in-state solar development firm and the opportunity to grow West Virginia’s workforce by enabling community solar programs.
“Well, unfortunately, not everybody has a great site for solar,” Conant said. “Lots of us live in hollers, lots of us rent, you know, you might have a bad roof. There’s ... 1,000 different reasons why it might not work for your own house, but community solar helps fix that. “
Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan and vice chair of the Energy, Industry and Mining Committee, said he thinks community solar is not the best option for the state.
“... So many coal fired power plants have shut down because of this fairy tale story,” he said. “I don’t get it how you sit and think that this is going to be a real deal. It just won’t. That’s the problem we have because we have sat here and believed in shutting coal fired power plant plants down and not putting good money back into clean coal technology.”
Richard Caperton, of Arcadia, said community solar is in a sweet spot of economic development and economic diversification.
“It’s new revenue for landowners,” he said. “Community solar is a way for them to get more revenue from their land and creates jobs for West Virginians. And most exciting is that all of this can be done with private investment. It’s not utility dollars, it’s not ratepayer dollars. It’s not West Virginia taxpayer dollars.”
Adam Edelen, founder and CEO of Edelen Renewables, and Nancy Bruns, executive chair of the Dickinson Group, both spoke in favor of community solar.
“Businesses that want to come to the state want solar or renewable energy, they’re requiring it,” Bruns said. “So we need to figure out an answer to this and we feel that community solar is the answer.”
“Green Energy is a precondition of modern economic development,” Edelen said. “You see Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Google, Anheuser Busch, Walmart, Toyota, Ford and nearly every other Fortune 500 company talking about their sustainability commitment. The vehicle by which they get to net zero is to buy the power produced at large scale, utility scale green energy projects. I think the next steps are facilitating a governmental structure that permits community solar. The reason why I can’t lead a large capital investment in West Virginia right now is because you don’t have a community solar law.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
