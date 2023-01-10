The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

For community solar

Solar Holler founder Dan Conant is among the clean energy advocates who want to see West Virginia adopt legislation enabling implementation of community solar, an energy system that supporters say could slash energy costs and create jobs throughout the state.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch file photo

CHARLESTON — Renewable energy advocates made presentations to a West Virginia Joint Standing Committee on Energy on Monday in support of a community solar bill, but were met by resistance from some members.

Community solar is a setup in which customers receive solar energy without having to install their own solar energy system, typically benefiting from energy generated at an offsite array. Supporters claim the bill will allow any family or business to subscribe to common solar arrays and cut their utility bills by approximately $450 a year.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.