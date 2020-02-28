CHARLESTON — West Virginians have had at least three years to refine their opinions on whether the state needs an appeals court between the county-level circuit courts and the state Supreme Court.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, was among those who waited in line and used the hearing to address members of the House of Delegates’ Judiciary Committee on Thursday, with nine days left in the regular legislative session.
The last two legislative sessions, proposals for the intermediate appeals court have died in the House Judiciary Committee, and the committee is scheduled to take up Senate Bill 275, establishing the court, during its meeting Friday, Feb. 28.
Supporters of the court say it would improve the business climate in West Virginia by helping businesses get more clarity in the law and obtain predictable outcomes in court, which Trump said could be a factor in attracting more businesses to the state. Supporters also have said the new court would help clear up a backlog of cases within the state Supreme Court and circuit and family courts.
“Strong appellate review boosts confidence that our courts will apply the law consistently throughout the state,” said Brian Dayton, vice president of policy and advocacy for the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. “An intermediate appellate court would free up the West Virginia Supreme Court to dedicate adequate time to consider and write opinions that have a definite impact on the law and public policy.”
The bill’s detractors said an intermediate court would only hamper justice for West Virginians and tip the scales of justice in the favor of businesses and industries that can afford the cost of a lengthy appeals process and against West Virginians who don’t have similar means.
They also say the $7 million to start the court and the $3.5 million annually to maintain it isn’t feasible for the state, given all of the social and physical infrastructure problems with the state — namely the poor condition of the state’s roads and fallout from the substance abuse epidemic.
“Special interest groups spending big bucks on these elections see the Supreme Court as an effective vehicle to further their political, ideological and financial agendas,” said Julie Archer with West Virginia Citizens for Clean Elections. “Why should this new court be any different? Courts are powerful and they matter. Their rulings impact our health, our freedom and our bank accounts. Don’t let powerful interests have their way with our courts.”
In addition to Citizens for Clean Elections, other groups including ACLU of West Virginia, the West Virginia Association for Justice, the West Virginia AFL-CIO and the West Virginia Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers opposed the law.
Groups including the American Tort Reform Association and West Virginia Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse were among the groups joining the state Chamber of Commerce in supporting the bill.
Trump said during the five-year period between 2006 and 2010, the Supreme Court issued an average of 134 opinions per year. In the subsequent five years, from 2011 to 2015, the court issued an average of more than 1,000 decisions per year.
The court in 2011 began issuing opinions on every case appealed to the state level. Cases for which the justices don’t hear arguments are memorandum opinions, and the court issues longer, more substantial opinions for cases for which they’ve heard arguments.
Legally, the state court doesn’t have to consider every appeal made to it, but the court established a rule in 2011 that it would issue opinions in every case.
“What we have since 2011, when the rules changed, is our Supreme Court is on this hamster wheel they put themselves on by requiring themselves to issue opinions in every single case,” Trump said. “It’s not the highest and best use of their talent and skills, and it should go back to a discretionary docket for cases that arise from an intermediate appellate court, giving the (Supreme Court) the chance to address issues of public policy.”
Scott Windom, a Ritchie County attorney, said he is litigating a case against EQT for improper deduction of severance taxes in which his client claims the company improperly took $300,000 when it miscalculated taxes on natural gas extraction.
EQT offered to settle with his client for $100,000 and threatened to “throw this case on a stack of appeals” to keep his client from ever seeing any money if the client declined to accept the offer.
“Ladies and gentlemen, companies, corporations, insurance companies want this court as a club to beat your constituents and the citizens of this state into submission to take less than their case is worth to give up because they cannot take the grind of the legal system,” Windom said. “This is a jobs bill. It’s jobs for judges, lawyers and clerks. We need to employ pavers, broadband installers and people that go out and work on the infrastructure of this state.”
Right now, the state Supreme Court issues opinions for every appeal made to the court from lower courts, including circuit courts and family courts. If the intermediate appeals court is voted into existence by legislators, the state Supreme Court would decide which appeals it would consider and which it would reject.
As the name of the court suggests, the intermediate appeals court would provide a level of appeals between the county-based circuit courts and the state’s highest court, the West Virginia Supreme Court.
The current version of the bill allows for two exceptions where someone could bypass the intermediate court and go straight to the state Supreme Court: if their appeal involves a question of “fundamental public importance” and if time is a factor in a given case and therefore requires immediate consideration by the court.
The intermediate court would only hear appeals in civil cases, conservatorship and guardianship cases, family court decisions, administrative agency decisions and the Workers’ Compensation Board of Review decisions.
The creation of the intermediate court would mean the elimination of the Workers’ Compensation Office of Judges.
That means workers’ compensation reviews would go through the Workers’ Compensation Board of Review, and any appeals of the board’s decisions would be heard by judges with the intermediate court.
The intermediate court would not hear appeals in criminal cases, child abuse and neglect cases, mental hygiene cases or appeals from the Public Service Commission. Those would go directly from circuit or family court to the Supreme Court.
The intermediate court would be a two-district court: a 27-county northern district and a 28-county southern district.
Each district would have a panel of three judges, who would serve 10-year terms on the court. The judiciary committee on Monday amended the bill to provide those judges be elected during the regular nonpartisan judicial elections during the primary election in a given election year.
Initially, the governor would appoint three judges with staggered terms, and the first election for the intermediate court would take place during the May 2022 primary.