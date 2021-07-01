CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has ruled a man convicted in a Cabell County murder case spanning more than 20 years should be given the same chance to have his conviction thrown out as his co-defendants.
Brian Emerson Dement, 40, of Huntington, is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the beating and strangulation death of 21-year-old Deanna Crawford in 2002. She was found Aug. 8, 2002, in a secluded area of Salt Rock, but her death remained unsolved until 2007 when four men were charged.
Three times Dement gave courtroom confessions to his role in the 2002 killing, each time pointing to his co-defendants — brothers Philip and Nathaniel Barnett and Justin Black — in the case as accomplices. All four men were convicted as a result.
The brothers’ convictions were later overturned on appeal and they later entered guilty pleas to avoid harsher punishments a conviction by jury could bring.
The case against the Barnetts and Black, but not Dement, was again tossed out in 2019 by Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson after DNA evidence tested at the men’s request within the past few years implicated an Ohio man as being at the murder scene instead.
They are currently waiting for a new trial.
Crawford’s mother said she still believes all four men are guilty. She said testimony other than Dement’s had placed the men in a vehicle with her daughter the last time she was seen and the newly discovered DNA could have been brought to the scene on her daughter.
In a hearing with Black and Barnett brothers in 2019 in which their convictions were tossed, Ferguson said he had read part of transcriptions from interviews, not everything in the file, and ruled their guilty pleas should be withdrawn. When Dement’s hearing was held, Ferguson said he did less work on his than the other ones.
Ferguson said Dement’s conviction should be upheld because the other defendants had always maintained their innocence, unlike Dement, who pleaded guilty and testified at trials of his co-defendants.
But Dement’s attorney, Abe Saad, said that was a misrepresentation. Black had initially told police a story in which he confessed the four had killed the victim, but was high on drugs and had mental issues which led to that, he said. Dement shortly after recanted his statement.
The court said it was clear Ferguson had already decided he was going to deny the petition for an evidence hearing and new trial before even hearing the new facts. He also did not provide a specific finding of fact and conclusions of law explaining his ruling, the Justices said.
The men’s exoneration fight started in 2016 when Black appeared in court asking for additional DNA testing to be done. The testing implicated another man as being at the scene, as his DNA was found on a cigarette butt and in semen, but the man denied ever being to the area where Crawford was found.
Investigations conducted in the time since the testing results were returned said the man has a history of abuse toward women, including his three ex-wives. One told investigators he had threatened to kill her like he did “that woman.” She also told police he had come home bloodied one night around the time of Crawford’s death.
The man was most recently imprisoned for raping a 13-year-old girl, who was later impregnated. He also was accused of kidnapping another female in another case, according to attorneys. He has since been released from prison.