HUNTINGTON — The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia returned to Marshall University for the first time since 2019 and heard arguments before an audience of approximately 250 people Wednesday.

During the Oral Argument Session in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, the court’s five justices heard arguments for four appealed cases: Jayson Nicewarner, et al. v. City of Morgantown; Roland F. Chalifoux, Jr., D.O., et al. v. West Virginia Board of Osteopathic Medicine, et al.; State of West Virginia v. Shane Eric Hagerman; and State ex rel. West Virginia Attorney-General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, and Nathan R. Lyle, v. Hisel Bailey.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

