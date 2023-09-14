Lawyer Teresa C. Toriseva, of Toriseva Law, speaks before the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia during an argument docket on Wednesday at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Chief Justice Elizabeth D. Walker listens to the lawyers while they present their cases as the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia conducts an argument docket on Wednesday at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Lawyer Scott H. Kaminski, with Ray, Winton & Kelley PLLC, speaks before the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia during an argument docket on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Justice Tim Armstead, right, sits alongside Justice William R. Wooton as the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia conducts an argument docket on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Lawyer Perry W. Oxley, with Oxley Rich Sammons, PLLC, speaks before the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia during an argument docket on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Justice William R. Wooton responds to a statement from lawyer Ryan P. Simonton as the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia conducts an argument docket on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Lawyer Ryan P. Simonton, with Kay Casto & Chaney, PLLC, speaks before the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia during an argument docket on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia returned to Marshall University for the first time since 2019 and heard arguments before an audience of approximately 250 people Wednesday.
During the Oral Argument Session in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, the court’s five justices heard arguments for four appealed cases: Jayson Nicewarner, et al. v. City of Morgantown; Roland F. Chalifoux, Jr., D.O., et al. v. West Virginia Board of Osteopathic Medicine, et al.; State of West Virginia v. Shane Eric Hagerman; and State ex rel. West Virginia Attorney-General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, and Nathan R. Lyle, v. Hisel Bailey.
Montserrat Miller, executive director of Marshall’s John Deaver Drinko Academy, said it was great to have the court back on campus, as it was an opportunity for those in attendance to see the rule of law in action.
“We’re a country that’s based upon the rule of law, and watching oral arguments before the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals offers us the opportunity to see the detailed manner in which the rule of law operates, allowing for civil discourse among adversaries,” Miller said. “Apart from issues related to the rule of law, there’s the broader issue of civil discourse in our culture, and we think that it’s very important as a part of acquiring one’s undergraduate education to be exposed to and develop an appreciation for the importance of civil discourse, as well as advancing civic literacy among our student body population.”
Among those in attendance were members of the Marshall and local communities, firefighters and students from two West Virginia high schools — St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington and Mount View High School in Welch, West Virginia — and students Chesapeake and Fairland high schools in Ohio.
Deborah Krabbe, teacher specialist for Jobs for West Virginia Graduates, said the Mount View High School students traveled about three and a half hours for the Oral Argument Session, but said it is an opportunity she thinks students will cherish.
“These students are figuring out what they want to do as careers, and some of them want to take the step toward legal careers and law enforcement, and, so... many of them (were) interested,” Krabbe said. “They were just absolutely wonderful. Their behavior was perfect, and you could really see that they liked what they were watching, so it was a really great experience for all of us, myself included.”
She said the students asked to stay to hear the last arguments because they thought it was interesting. One of the cases was directly related to the students’ home county.
The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has visited Marshall several times over the years, going back as far as 2005.
“As we have in the past, we’ve always enjoyed coming over to Marshall University,” said Chief Justice Beth Walker. “We appreciate all the students who were able to join us today ... and that’s probably our favorite part is giving students the opportunity to watch our work who don’t normally see the court in session. We also appreciate the lawyers who instead of arguing (in) a formal courtroom are willing to come with us and display what they do.”
No decisions were made during the Oral Argument Sessions for the four cases the court heard on Wednesday. Walker said the opinions for those cases will be out by this November.
“It’s difficult to explain sometimes the way the courts work unless you see them work,” Walker said. “As we travel around the state, we take actual cases, not theoretical discussions, but real cases about real people, and show what an appellate argument is like. Many students know from television how jury trials look or trials with witnesses. Our cases are different because it’s lawyers arguing based on the record, so it just shows another facet of how the court system works.”
Walker said the court will go to Putnam County next month for its Legal Advancement for West Virginia Students, or LAWS, program.
