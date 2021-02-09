CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted the stay on legislative action by Josh Booth following oral arguments regarding filling the District 19 House of Delegates vacancy, meaning Booth will get to represent the 19th District during the 2021 legislative session that begins Wednesday.
The court heard arguments regarding the appointment to the seat after controversy on how the delegate should be chosen arose between the Wayne County Republican Executive Committee, the West Virginia State Republican Party and Gov. Jim Justice.
The seat was vacant due to the resignation of Del. Derrick Evans, who resigned from the state House after he was charged with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol with a mob of Donald Trump supporters Jan. 6.
West Virginia law states a vacancy in the state Legislature — in this case, the seat vacated by Evans — is to be filled by appointment by the governor from a list of three legally qualified candidates submitted by the executive committee of the elected delegate’s party, over the former delegate’s district.
Jeff Maynard, chairman of the Wayne County Republican Executive Committee, in late January filed a petition with the West Virginia Supreme Court claiming Justice was violating the law by using a second list — one that had Booth’s name added — provided by the state Republican Executive Committee after the first list, constructed by the Wayne committee, had been delivered to him.
During Tuesday’s proceedings, attorney John Bryan represented Maynard; Solicitor General Lindsay See represented Justice in front of the court; and attorneys J. Zak Ritchie and Andrew Robey of Hissam Foreman Donovan Ritchie PLLC represented the West Virginia State Republican Party.
Bryan argued that Justice broke the law by appointing Booth to fill the vacant delegate seat, and the people of Wayne County deserved to be accurately represented.
“This is a case about ensuring that local voters in legislative districts have a say or have control over who is filed or nominated for vacancies in those legislative districts, and to ensure that they are not disenfranchised for state party bosses or state party officials,” he said.
The 19th District includes Wayne County.
Bryan said the county had 15 days to compile a list of potential replacements following Evans’ resignation and Justice had five days after receiving the list to appoint a new delegate.
Upon the state committee intervening and conducting interviews to create a new list, Bryan said Maynard signed off on the new list while deliberations were still happening.
See noted the argument that Maynard chose to sign off on a list that had yet to be completed was his own unwise decision, and it was not the fault of Justice.
See said the only way Maynard’s writ of mandamus asking the court to force Justice to follow the law could be accepted is if he were able to prove the first list was valid.
See said the first letter received could have been misinterpreted by Justice because it was received by the Wayne County Republican Executive Committee and it did not clarify that this committee was the 19th District delegate committee. Since West Virginia has many delegate districts that cross county lines, See said Justice could have thought only part of the delegate district was submitting names, rather than the whole district committee.
Republican candidate Jason Stephens, who ran in the 2020 election, filed an amicus curiae earlier this month, stating he believed both lists were invalid and the court should disregard both and have Justice appoint someone outside of both lists. See said whether just the first list was invalid or the court ruled both were invalid, Justice was within his authority to appoint Booth.
“If the first letter is invalid and the second letter is valid, well, that’s exactly what the governor argues happened here, and then the governor was within his statutory duty to appoint someone from the second letter within the five-day period,” she said. “But if we look at the scenario of both letters potentially being invalid, petitioner (Maynard) would not be entitled to the relief he wants because the statute specifically talks about what happens if a letter isn’t received within the 15-day period; then the governor has discretion to choose any qualified individual from the relevant party.”
Ritchie, the West Virginia State Republican Party attorney, said he agreed with the arguments made by See on behalf of Justice.
Ritchie said Maynard signed the second list of submitted names in order to certify the list created by the delegate committee.
Ritchie argued Maynard and his lawyers did not question the authenticity of the signature because he did sign the list, but he did not sign to clarify he approved of or chose the nominated individuals. Ritchie said Maynard signed to certify the list, and because of that, Ritchie said the case should not even be in the Supreme Court.
Roman Stauffer, acting chairman for the West Virginia Republican Party, issued a statement following the decision of the Supreme Court, stating he was pleased with the outcome.
“Throughout this process, we strongly believe that the Constitution, the State Code and the West Virginia Republican Party bylaws were followed by the West Virginia Republican Party and Governor Jim Justice,” Stauffer said. “Today’s order by the highest court in the State of West Virginia reaffirms that belief.”
Booth is vice president of Highway Safety Inc., a construction firm in Huntington. He graduated from Ceredo-Kenova High School in 1998 and later graduated from Marshall University with a business administration degree.