HUNTINGTON — Vice Adm. Jerome M. Adams, M.D., M.P.H., surgeon general of the United States, will deliver a presentation at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, as part of a series of events at Marshall University marking Black History Month.
The event, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, is free and open to the public.
Adams, a board-certified anesthesiologist, served as Indiana state health commissioner from 2014 to 2017. He has bachelor’s degrees in biochemistry and psychology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, a master of public health degree from the University of California at Berkeley and a medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine.
As Indiana’s state health commissioner, Adams led efforts to overcome the nation’s largest outbreak of HIV due to injectable drug use. Appointed as the Nation’s Doctor in 2017, Adams has pledged to lead with science, and facilitate locally led solutions to the nation’s most difficult health problems.
This will be the second time Adams has visited Huntington.