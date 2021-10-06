Dr. Felix Cheung carves a pumpkin with his son Noah, 9, during Huntington Children’s Museum’s inaugural Chefs vs. Surgeons Pumpkin Carving Contest on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at The Market in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Local surgeons and chefs forwent their usual carving tools to work on jack-o’-lantern masterpieces Tuesday evening.
As part of the Huntington Children’s Museum’s pumpkin carving contest, participants used time they accumulated through donations to complete their pumpkins. Now, voting begins on the winner of the contest. To cast a vote, donate to a contestant’s fund. The website for the contest is givebutter.com/K180dp.
The winner of the contest will be crowned Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Kenova Pumpkin House at 8:30 p.m. As of Tuesday, $5,150 in donations had been collected.
Tuesday’s event was the latest step that a group of local parents and community members have taken in order to build a children’s museum in the city. The plan is to focus on exhibits and programs that involve science, technology, engineering, arts and math, or STEAM, education.
