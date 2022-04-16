Huntington was one of 26 U.S. cities to receive an Asphalt Arts Initiative grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies last year. The funds will be used on asphalt art projects, like the one seen here in another city.
HUNTINGTON — A survey has been developed to get residents’ feedback on future asphalt art projects in Huntington.
Huntington received a grant to create asphalt art projects at three intersections — 14th Street West at The Wild Ramp; 10th Avenue and 17th Street near the Memphis Tennessee Garrison historic home; and Collis Avenue and 26th Street at the new Highlawn Elementary School.
A city news release said Marshall University students working with Liz Alexanders’ marketing research class developed the survey. Residents of the three neighborhoods and those who work, shop, play or drive in the areas may take the survey.
The grant was awarded in 2021 to the Foundation for the Tri-State Community from the Bloomberg Foundation. The funds, $25,000, will go toward the asphalt art projects in the three neighborhoods highlighted in the Huntington Innovation Project Plan: Fairfield, Highlawn and the West End.
The purpose of the projects is to “enhance safety, mobility, beauty and community engagement as well as activate public spaces,” the release said. For more information, contact project director Margaret Mary Layne at margaretmarylayne@gmail.com.
