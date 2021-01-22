HUNTINGTON — With one semester left in the current academic year, Cabell County administrators are already preparing for what comes next, having drafted a series of potential schedules for the next two years.
Now, district officials are asking for input from the public in reviewing the proposed schedules and providing feedback through an online survey before making a formal recommendation to the superintendent for Board of Education approval.
Three options — designated A, B and C — for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years are available for download. While all three drafts have similarities, the larger discrepancies are found on the beginning and end of the school year and when spring break falls.
Following are the calendar proposals for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years:
Option A
- Spring break aligns with Easter (April 11-15, 2022).
- Three two-hour early releases for faculty senate meetings in December, April and May.
- Students start Aug. 12 for 2021-22 and Aug. 11 for 2022-23.
- Week off for Thanksgiving.
- Semester ends Dec. 23.
- One Outside School Environment (OS) day in February.
- Last day for students is May 19.
- Last day for 200-day employees is May 30.
Option B
- Spring break aligns with Marshall University (March 14-18, 2022).
- Two two-hour early releases for faculty senate meetings in December and May.
- Students start Aug. 12 for both 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
- Professional Learning days “sprinkled” throughout the school year.
- Week off for Thanksgiving.
- Semester ends Dec. 23.
- Two OS days, one in February and another in March, to have long weekends.
- Last day for students is May 23.
- Last day for 200-day employees is May 31.
Option C
- Spring break is March 21-25 to avoid ELPA21 testing window.
- Two two-hour early releases for faculty senate meetings in April and May.
- Students start Aug. 16 for 2021-22 and Aug. 15 for 2022-23 school year.
- Professional learning days “sprinkled” throughout the year.
- Week off for Thanksgiving.
- Semester ends Dec. 22.
- One OS day in February.
- Last day for students is May 23 for 2021-22 and May 22 for 2022-23 school year.
- Last day for 200-day employees is June 1 for 2021-22 and May 31 for 2022-23 school year.
A public survey is available on the district’s website, cabellschools.com, and seeks input on what individuals like or dislike about each proposed calendar for the next two academic years and suggestions that might improve the proposals.
The survey will be available through Friday, Jan. 29.