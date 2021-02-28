HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education reversed course on a decision it made about a month ago and will fully reopen school buildings this week while some employees wait for their COVID-19 vaccines.
On Jan. 12, some board members were concerned about moving students back to a traditional five-day, in-person learning week before full-time employees who were willing to receive the vaccine had been administered both doses.
Both versions of the COVID-19 vaccine available to the district at that time, from Moderna and Pfizer, are administered in two doses.
Approximately six weeks later, about 70% of professional employees and 61% of service personnel have been fully vaccinated through clinics hosted by the school district.
On Thursday, the school board voted to resume traditional five-day-a-week instruction beginning Monday, March 1.
“I feel very good about where we are. Cabell County has done a tremendous job in being able to get vaccines into the arms of our employees,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said, “but it wouldn’t have been possible without the assistance of the state department working with us to get those vaccines.”
The limited number of vaccines were offered only to full-time employees, while substitute teachers and other part-time employees were left out of those clinics and told to register on the state’s website if they wanted to be vaccinated.
Saxe said the district is going to be “as aggressive as we can” in order to receive the additional doses needed to reach all employees, but he doesn’t know when or if that will happen.
According to data from a recent survey posted on the district’s website, around 84% of employees who responded have received at least one dose of the vaccine or don’t want one at all.
The survey was open to all employees, including part-time workers and substitutes, and 1,347 individuals participated. Of that total, 886 said they had received at least one dose, 224 said they do not want to receive the vaccine, 204 said they haven’t received any doses but would like to, and 31 said they received doses outside of school-hosted clinics. Two individuals didn’t respond.
Of those employees who responded, 1,219 were full-time employees, 110 were substitutes and 14 were part-time employees.
Assistant Superintendent Tim Hardesty recognized the importance of substitute teachers to the school system’s day-to-day operations during a recent board meeting but said that “the focus has remained on vaccinating full-time employees who must be in the building every day.”