HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital and the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a dinner for breast cancer survivors Tuesday evening, hosted by New Baptist Church in Huntington.
The annual event is the first of many in the pink-filled month of October celebrating breast cancer survivorship and spreading awareness about a disease that has affected millions of American women and their families.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers, and it is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, behind lung cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, death rates from female breast cancer dropped 39% from 1989 to 2015. Since 2007, breast cancer death rates have been steady in women younger than 50, but have continued to decrease in older women.