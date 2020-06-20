Essential reporting in volatile times.

WAYNE — A man wanted by police after being accused of stealing two vehicles, crashing both and fleeing from officers twice in Wayne County has been apprehended.

According to a post on the Wayne Police Department’s Facebook page, Jason McClure was taken into custody Friday.

McClure was wanted after members of the Wayne Police Department initiated a traffic stop in Wayne at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday and he fled the scene, wrecked a stolen vehicle south of Wayne on W.Va. 152 and fled the scene on foot.

Police said he stole another vehicle around 4 a.m. Friday before crashing it near the Dunlow Volunteer Fire Department, then changing into overalls and fleeing on foot again.

McClure was wanted on multiple warrants.

