KENOVA — Kenova Police arrested a Kentucky woman on multiple felony warrants Saturday night during a traffic stop after allegedly being involved in a drug investigation.
Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Keyarah Bowen, of Lawrence County, Kentucky, is charged with conspiracy to distribute 5 to 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver and possession of altered pseudoephedrine, according to a news release.
Bowen was believed to be assisting Christy Caudill, of Fort Gay, in transporting meth to the area to distribute and allegedly had a large quantity of the drug on her person.
The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit in Fort Gay led the investigation. Caudill was jailed in July for the same charges after authorities received multiple tips she was distributing methamphetamine, according to the release.