HUNTINGTON — The following information is provided by reports from the Cabell County Magistrate Court:
ARMED ROBBERY: A Huntington man was arrested Sunday night, accused of attempting to rob another man in the 300 block of 5th Avenue and being disarmed by the victim.
Jeremy Michael Walker, 41, was incarcerated at 3:35 a.m. Monday. He is charged with first-degree robbery and receiving or transferring stolen property.
Around 9 p.m. Sunday, Walker approached a man standing outside his residence, pointed a handgun at him and demanded money while threatening to kill the victim, according to a criminal complaint.
The victim was able to defend himself, disarm Walker and secure him until police arrived. The handgun was registered as stolen in Huntington on Saturday. Walker is being housed in the Western Regional Jail on $35,000 bond.
POSSESSION WITH INTENT: A Huntington man was arrested Sunday evening after police said he was found with a distributable amount of heroin in his possession.
Robert Leroy Roberts, 27, was jailed at 5:45 p.m. Sunday. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, person prohibited from carrying firearms, second-offense DUI and driving on a license suspended or revoked for DUI.
Roberts first caught the attention of police officers in the 200 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington, making a “very fast and exaggerated turn” away from the direction of the police officer as he drove past so the officer could not see his face. Roberts then made a couple of turns, then pulled over for the officer in the 300 block of 6th Avenue.
After some questioning, Roberts admitted his license was revoked for DUI. He also admitted to having a small amount of heroin in his pocket, which the officer located.
A K-9 officer arrived and indicated drugs were detected in the vehicle. A handgun was found in the driver’s side door, along with 7.9 grams of heroin in the center console. A scale was also located in the vehicle.
Roberts is currently housed in the Western Regional Jail on $111,000 bond.
The following information is provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed four criminal incidents in a report ending at 3 p.m. Monday. Because the reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 7:15 a.m. Sunday, 9th Street and 5 1/2 alley.
Petit larceny, 11:38 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, auto breaking and entering, 4:30 p.m. Friday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service, 1:24 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of 35th Street.
The following information is provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Charles Robert Kinney, 28, was jailed at 1:25 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana. Bond was not set.
Jonathan David Cook, 39, was jailed at 10:25 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bond was not set.