HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County jury on Friday convicted a man at the center of a nearly weeklong manhunt in 2018 in Barboursville, which involved several police officers, K-9s, drones and more, after he fled from the shooting scene.
Jeremy Dale Bartram, 32, was found guilty of all 20 counts he faced after about three hours of deliberation by a jury. The charges included one count of burglary, several counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of attempting to commit a felony (first-degree murder), one count of fleeing without a vehicle and one count of obstructing a police officer.
He faces 28 1/2 to 130 years in prison at his sentencing before Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson.
The charges said he appeared at the home of his ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares a daughter, on June 20, 2018, before firing several rounds into the home, injuring three people. Other counts stemmed from him shooting at officers in the days following the original incident.
According to a criminal complaint, after shooting into the ex-girlfriend’s Williamsburg Drive home in Barboursville, Bartram fled and a manhunt involving dozens of officers followed. Several people inside the home were injured, but all survived.
The manhunt lasted six days and became one of the largest in Cabell County history.
The first confirmed sighting of him was June 25, 2018, when someone reported a man living in a tent behind the Pea Ridge Plaza Shopping Center in the 5600 block of U.S. 60 in Huntington, between Pinecrest Drive and Davis Creek Road, the complaint said.
A shootout between him and police followed, and he eluded capture.
He was found the next day at a family member’s home and has remained jailed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville since.
Bartram did not testify at his trial.