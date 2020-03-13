HUNTINGTON — A suspect was taken into custody without incident after an employee of Tudor's in Lavalette was fatally shot while at work Friday morning.
Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said the incident happened about 9:30 a.m. When law enforcement arrived about 10 minutes later, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Thompson said the suspect allegedly entered the restaurant and shot the employee in the kitchen, then fled to his home in Cabell County.
The Wayne sheriff's department secured a search warrant for the suspect's home from Wayne County Magistrate Court and are currently investigating. A deputy sheriff is with the suspect, who will be arraigned in Cabell County later today.
Several other workers were inside the restaurant and officers collected statements from all of them. Thompson said it was unclear if there were any patrons inside at the time of the shooting.
"We have been made aware of an incident that occurred this morning at the Tudor’s Biscuit World in Lavalette," an emailed statement from the company said. "Our concerns and prayers are with the family and coworkers of the victim, as well as the operators of that franchise.
"The business is cooperating with authorities and will remain closed for an indefinite time."
This is a developing story and will be updated.