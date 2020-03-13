HUNTINGTON — A suspect was taken into custody without incident after an employee of Tudor’s Biscuit World in Lavalette was fatally shot while at work Friday morning.
Gary Lee Damron, 45, is charged with murder, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, where he was arraigned around 3:15 p.m. Friday.
Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said the incident happened about 9:30 a.m. Friday. When law enforcement arrived about 10 minutes later, the victim, Keilee Sparks, was found in the kitchen and pronounced dead on the scene.
Thompson said the suspect allegedly entered the restaurant and shot Sparks, then fled to his home in Cabell County.
The Wayne sheriff’s department secured a search warrant for the suspect’s home from Wayne County Magistrate Court.
Wayne County Prosecutor Tom Plymale said Damron and Sparks had been in a relationship and the incident stemmed from a domestic situation.
Several other workers were inside the restaurant and officers collected statements from all of them. Wesley Lemon, an area resident who went to eat breakfast at the restaurant Friday morning, said he and a friend arrived shortly after the shooting had occurred.
“I was in the parking lot soon after it happened. I didn’t know anything had even happened. I heard people talking about how somebody was shot in there, and once I found that out, I was gone,” Lemon said. “We didn’t hang around.”
Shortly after the shooting had garnered attention from local media outlets, Tudor’s Biscuit World issued a statement announcing its Lavalette location would be closed for an indefinite amount of time, and that the franchise was cooperating with authorities investigating.
“We have been made aware of an incident that occurred this morning at the Tudor’s Biscuit World in Lavalette,” an emailed statement from the company said. “Our concerns and prayers are with the family and co-workers of the victim, as well as the operators of that franchise.”