HUNTINGTON — A Charleston man on the run for more than three years after a deadly shooting at a downtown Huntington bar has been caught.
Daniel Marcus Battle was jailed Sept. 30 at Western Regional Jail on an active warrant. He faces an indictment in Cabell County on one count of first-degree murder after he was implicated in a deadly shooting inside the former Rehmy’s Lounge, 611 4th Ave.
At the time, former Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said the shooting was reported at 2:20 a.m. Feb. 11, 2018. As a result of the shooting, Brent Anthony Jackson, 31, of Huntington, was taken to a local hospital, where he later was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds.
Battle had evaded arrest since the shooting and was not arrested until last month. Cabell County prosecutors presented his case to a grand jury shortly after the shooting and he was indicted on the murder charge.
Battle is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment in Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson’s courtroom Friday, Oct. 15.
A patron of the bar on the same night has been convicted of a separate crime. Jordan Rashaun Jeter, 27, entered his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2018, admitting he ran from the bar while in possession of a pistol, which he later disposed of. He was not legally able to possess that firearm because of prior drug convictions.
Police said in 2018 they did not believe that was connected to the shooting.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
