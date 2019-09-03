HUNTINGTON - A 25-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning after robbing a Huntington gas station with a pellet gun, only to be found walking in the open by Huntington police officers just hours after the alleged crime.
Zachary Tyler Fannin is charged with first-degree robbery, as well as misdemeanors fleeing on foot and obstruction, according to booking records from Western Regional Jail.
The robbery happened just after 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Speedway in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington's Highlawn neighborhood. Fannin pointed a firearm, which later was discovered to be a pellet gun, at the cashier and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said.
Fannin was able to initially avoid first responding units, only to be spotted along 5th Avenue a few hours later and arrested by patrol officers with the Huntington Police Department.
A search warrant was executed on a residence following his arrest, which turned up the pellet gun allegedly used in the robbery, Dial said.
Fannin was lodged in Western Regional Jail at 7:30 a.m. Monday. He was arraigned Monday afternoon on a $45,000 cash-only bond and remains jailed.
It is not believed the weapon was fired during the incident, and no injuries were reported.