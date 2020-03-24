LESAGE — A domestic call to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department at around 6 p.m. Tuesday ended with a man and his vehicle in the Ohio River near the Cabell-Mason county line, Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said.
The pursuit began on Frontage Road near Glenwood when a man fleeing from deputies drove his car into the river and began floating downstream on a log.
Scanner traffic indicated that officials temporarily lost sight of the suspect, but were able to locate him and pull him from the river around 7:20 p.m.
The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, Ohio law enforcement and the Huntington Fire Department were called to the scene.
No information about the identity of the suspect was available at press time Tuesday.