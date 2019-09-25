HUNTINGTON — A 41-year-old man is dead after police responded to reports of a hostage situation in Huntington early Tuesday, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.
Jarod Lee Smith, of Huntington, was killed following a shootout with Huntington police, after he used a female hostage as a human shield, Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said in a statement.
Officers arrived about 6 a.m. in the 800 block of 9th Avenue and found a man matching the suspect’s description holding a woman at gunpoint. It was later discovered the man and woman had been living together in a residence nearby.
The suspect, ignoring verbal commands to drop his weapon, instead pointed a second firearm at officers and fired in their direction. With the woman as a shield, the suspect proceeded to the nearby Speedway parking lot in the 800 block of 8th Street.
After failing to enter the convenience store, the suspect attempted to steal a passing car, firing at it as it fled north on 8th Street.
The suspect then fired at approaching officers, hitting one of their cruisers several times. Officers returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Cabell County EMS. Neither the woman nor any officers were injured.
The suspect’s body lay in front of the Speedway gas station in the 800 block of 9th Avenue with a sheet over it as police investigated the scene.
Dial confirmed the hostage situation did not occur inside the gas station, but he did not disclose other details Tuesday morning, as officers continued investigating.
About a block radius — from 7th to 9th streets on 9th Avenue and 8th to 10th avenues on 8th Street — was blocked off into the evening as police searched for evidence and information about how the situation began.
Dial said there are no other suspects in the incident. All officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is normal procedure following officer-involved shootings. The number of officers involved was not released.
Huntington police said Smith was a convicted felon with an extensive criminal record, including convictions for aggravated robbery, unlawful wounding, domestic battery and wanton endangerment between 1998 and 2006.
“Our officers train extensively for events like the one we encountered today,” Dial said in a news release issued by the city Tuesday afternoon. “Their actions were exactly as they are trained to do. They quickly engaged the suspect and ended the threat to themselves and others. Without their immediate and well-coordinated response, it is likely others would have been injured or killed. They are to be commended for their bravery and professional response.”
Last year Huntington police shot two suspects, who survived, in separate incidents in April and June. Prior to that, the last HPD officer-involved shooting occurred in 2014 when HPD Officer Ronnie Lusk fatally shot Robert Henderson, a 37-year-old from Detroit, at a restaurant in the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue.