HUNTINGTON — Law enforcement officers in Cabell and Wayne counties are searching for two suspects following a high-speed chase.
The incident began Thursday evening in the Guyandotte area of Huntington. Led by a deputy with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the pursuit continued through Huntington into Wayne County from W.Va. 10.
According to scanner traffic, speeds reached upward of 100 mph.
Two suspects eventually left the vehicle and fled on foot, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. They had not been apprehended as of press time Thursday.