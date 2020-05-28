HUNTINGTON — An investigation is underway after a pile of about 3,000 to 5,000 railroad ties caught fire at Huntington CSX on Wednesday afternoon.
The state fire marshal’s office is assisting in the investigation and Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said crews were at the scene of the fire near 23rd Street and 8th Avenue overnight until about 9 a.m. Thursday.
The fire, which began just before 4 p.m. on May 27., is deemed suspicious, but Rader said no other information is available at this time.
The investigation will likely continue into the weekend.
The railroad ties were soaked in creosote, which made the fire particularly difficult to put out and caused billowing black smoke, but crews were able to extinguish the majority of the flames by 6 p.m.