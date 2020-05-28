Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


20200528_hd_fire

Members of the Huntington Fire Department respond to an incident at CSX near 23rd Street and 8th Avenue after a pile of railroad ties caught fire on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer/The Herald Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — An investigation is underway after a pile of about 3,000 to 5,000 railroad ties caught fire at Huntington CSX on Wednesday afternoon.

The state fire marshal’s office is assisting in the investigation and Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said crews were at the scene of the fire near 23rd Street and 8th Avenue overnight until about 9 a.m. Thursday.

The fire, which began just before 4 p.m. on May 27., is deemed suspicious, but Rader said no other information is available at this time.

The investigation will likely continue into the weekend.

The railroad ties were soaked in creosote, which made the fire particularly difficult to put out and caused billowing black smoke, but crews were able to extinguish the majority of the flames by 6 p.m.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.