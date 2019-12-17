HUNTINGTON — State and local police were continuing to investigate Tuesday after a suspicious device was found in the 100 block of West 8th Avenue and later determined to be not a threat.
“We were called to a suspicious object that was found that looked like an improvised explosive device,” said the Huntington Police Department’s interim chief, Ray Cornwell. “We sent officers to go and examine it, and they got as close as they felt comfortable getting and felt that we should take precautions and evacuate the area.”
Cornwell said officers went house to house to evacuate the immediate area and block off the streets until they were able to determine what the device was and if it was actually dangerous.
HPD contacted the West Virginia State Police Explosive Response Team to check out the device, which was placed on the west side of the Swell’s Auto Body building, located in the former Yellow Cab garage.
“When they got here and examined the device, they determined it to be safe and we released the scene,” he said at about 2 p.m.
Cornwell said the Huntington Police Department’s general protocols in this type of situation are to stay away from explosive devices.
“We don’t have a bomb squad that’s trained or equipped, so that is why we rely on the State Police,” Cornwell said. “They have experts who can deal with this sort of thing.”
Cornwell said the device appeared to be manufactured and made to look like sticks of dynamite with a timer. He said there were no threats made or called in regarding the device and it is unclear how long the device was at the location.
“With the weather conditions, it is doubtful it would still have any evidentiary value, but it was taken by the West Virginia State Police bomb squad personnel,” he said.