CRUM, W.Va. — What began as a way to bring the community together has exploded into exactly that but so much more on a bypass in Crum no longer in use.
The Community Strong Crum Bypass Swap Meet began in April of this year and has quickly grown from around 20 vendors to over a hundred and is bringing people from all over the country to see what the event has to offer.
The swap meet takes place off U.S. 52 (Tolsia Highway) where a former highway bypass was located. It is past the new Crum PreK-8 School and before you arrive at Jennie’s Creek. It has its own pin on Google Maps.
Attendees can park in the median and walk to vendors or drive the road to the dead end of the vendors alongside.
Vendors will be available the first and third Saturdays of each month beginning at 8 a.m. and lasting until 1:30 or 2 p.m. — sometimes later. If you are planning to set up as a vendor, the committee asks for a $5 donation for lawn care expenses, but that is not required.
Organizer Russell Perry said he and some other community members got together and discussed bringing something to the southern part of Wayne County for the residents and then the swap meet was born.
“We really just wanted to get something going out here to give the people living here something to look forward to,” he said. “A lot of times this end of the county is forgotten or doesn’t receive as much resources as other spots, so we wanted to do something to help put southern Wayne County on the map.”
Initially, he said he hoped to see people bring fresh produce and have a sort of farmer’s market atmosphere, but interest continued to grow and options expanded way past that of the original plans.
The swap meet, now in its fifth month, features vendors selling items ranging from antiques, crafts, produce, livestock, T-shirts, decals, baked goods, food and more.
Perry said there’s a little bit of everything to choose from, and you really never know what you may find until you show up.
Speaking of showing up, Perry said he hopes everyone is invited to stop in and shop, or set up a tent, and hopes to see the crowd continue to grow.
“Come on down and see what we have, there’s a lot of different things and you never really know what you will see for sale or what will return or not,” he said.
Attendees have traveled from as far as Kentucky, South Carolina and Florida.
He said his favorite thing about the meet is the camaraderie and getting together with old friend and making new ones each week the swap takes place.
He said the boost on the economy in the area isn’t a bad thing either.
“People are getting out, people that may not have been doing so before, so it’s a great thing to see and an amazing atmosphere.”
In the future, aside from just more growth in participation, Perry said he hopes to add a rest station and more amenities to the area. He said something like a chili cookoff would even be a fun activity.
Committee members over planning and organizing the biweekly event include Daniel and Sandra Sartin; Lorreta and Wayne Robertson; Pat Fluty and chairman Tim Marcum.
There are also numerous volunteers including Rick Romans and Jack Step who mow the 3/4 of a mile to full mile stretch. Henry Dillon has also been a large supporter and volunteer involved.
The Community Strong Crum Bypass Swap Meet takes place the first and third Saturday of each month beginning at 8 a.m. The meet will continue through the year while weather permits.
For more information or updates from the swap, visit the official Facebook page, titled Community Strong Crum Bypass Swap Meet.
