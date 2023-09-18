The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CRUM, W.Va. — What began as a way to bring the community together has exploded into exactly that but so much more on a bypass in Crum no longer in use.

The Community Strong Crum Bypass Swap Meet began in April of this year and has quickly grown from around 20 vendors to over a hundred and is bringing people from all over the country to see what the event has to offer.

