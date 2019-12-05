HUNTINGTON — Marshall University officials said they’re “appalled and dismayed” after finding symbols of hate on a poster in Harris Hall on its Huntington campus.
Sometime on Thursday, two copies of a Department of History course poster were found defaced with graffiti, specifically swastikas, which were drawn on the face of a public figure.
“I am appalled and dismayed that someone on Marshall University’s campus would write an expression of such hatred, anti-Semitism and violence,” said President Jerome Gilbert in an email statement to the Marshall community. “This act is contrary to the very essence of the Marshall University Creed and who we are as a community.”
Gilbert added that Marshall is an open and welcoming learning environment.
“We teach our students that hate is not welcome,” he said. “Any attempt to target or intimidate anyone, or to create a hostile environment, will not be tolerated.”
Marshall did not release a photograph of the defaced poster and did not say who the public figure on the poster was.
They did say that anyone who has information about this incident should contact the Office of Equity Programs. The telephone number of the Office of Equity Programs is 304-696-2597.