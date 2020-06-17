HUNTINGTON — Summer is for outdoor workouts — getting fit while getting fresh air, too.
The Marshall University Rec Center this week is offering its F45 or Bodycombat classes outside on the Rec Field.
Bodycombat is described as a high-energy, martial arts-inspired workout that is totally non-contact and incorporates moves from karate, taekwondo, boxing and more.
F45 training combines elements of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), circuit training and functional training into a 45-minute workout designed to burn fat and build lean muscle.
For more information on the Rec Center’s class offerings and schedule, visit www.marshall.edu/campusrec/programs/fitness/classes/.