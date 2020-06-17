Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — Summer is for outdoor workouts — getting fit while getting fresh air, too.

The Marshall University Rec Center this week is offering its F45 or Bodycombat classes outside on the Rec Field.

Bodycombat is described as a high-energy, martial arts-inspired workout that is totally non-contact and incorporates moves from karate, taekwondo, boxing and more.

F45 training combines elements of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), circuit training and functional training into a 45-minute workout designed to burn fat and build lean muscle.

For more information on the Rec Center’s class offerings and schedule, visit www.marshall.edu/campusrec/programs/fitness/classes/.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.