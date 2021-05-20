HUNTINGTON — One young man’s hard work is a community center’s treasure.
Chip Sweeney, a graduate of Huntington High School, was honored during a ceremony at the A.D. Lewis Community Center on Thursday afternoon for his help in fundraising for projects at the center.
As a high school senior, Sweeney hosted Chip’s Celebrity Bingo in 2017 along with former Marshall football and NFL player Troy Brown. The event raised $28,097 for improvements at the A.D. Lewis Community Center.
The funds were recently used for new bleachers on the field adjacent to the center, as well as new fencing and building materials for a new ADA accessible ramp.
Sweeney said he did the bingo fundraiser as part of the Huntington High Honors program. Students in the program have a senior passion project. Because sports had a huge impact on his life, Sweeney said he wanted to do something for youth sports in the community.
“Sports was a massive part of who I was growing up. It helped me make some of my best friends in the world and helped teach me some valuable life skills,” Sweeney said.
Some of his original ideas were to have some kind of sports clinic, but that changed after Sweeney heard that Brown was already part of a celebrity bingo event. Through help from his mother and others, Sweeney was able to hold a similar event in Huntington.
The fundraiser was part of the community engagement portion of the city of Huntington’s effort to win the America’s Best Communities competition. Funds were deposited into the America’s Best Community Fund, which the Foundation for the Tri-State Community oversees.
Foundation CEO Mary Whitten Wiseman said the organization worked with another student in the past on a passion project, so the foundation was able to provide a nonprofit umbrella to the project. Of the bingo fundraiser, Wiseman said it was astounding that a high school senior could put the event together.
“They have such great ideas. They think differently than I do,” Wiseman said of young people who work on community projects. “They have these great ideas and they are so passionate and have so much energy that they can go in and get things done and just work miracles.”
MaRia Hill, executive director of the A.D. Lewis Center, said she was grateful for Sweeney’s contributions.
“I think it’s important to see a young man do something that was very impactful,” Hill said following the ceremony.
On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Steve Williams presented Sweeney with a plaque in honor of his fundraiser.
“He thinks big. He acts big. He has a bigger heart,” Williams said. He turned to a crowd of kids who use the center and added, “And these are the kids who are actually going to be benefiting from it.”
Sweeney recently graduated from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill with a degree in broadcast journalism. He plans to attend law school.
Sweeney is the son of Bo Sweeney and Patty Jennings. Bo Sweeney said his son has been raised with charitable endeavors in mind, and put a lot of work into Celebrity Bingo.
“And it was really just a lot of fun. And on top of it, it raised a great amount of money. It’s nice to see it come to fruition,” Bo Sweeney said.