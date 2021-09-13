HUNTINGTON — It didn’t take long to figure out what all the buzz was about.
People interested in beekeeping attended a beginner beekeeping class led by Sugar Bottom Farm on Sunday behind The Wild Ramp in Huntington.
The class, which was free and open to the public, was designed as an informative, introductory look at beekeeping, although seasoned beekeepers were also welcomed.
Located in Clay County, Sugar Bottom Farm is a veteran-owned business that specializes in “everything honey bees.” In addition to offering eight varieties of raw honey, the farm makes soap, lip balm and lotion.
According to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, the state has an active beekeeping industry. The WVDA helps beekeepers keep their hives free of disease and also helps them if they need to move bees to other states for sale or crop pollination. It also works with the West Virginia Beekeepers Association to promote honey bees, hive products and initiatives to support beekeepers in the state.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.