HUNTINGTON — Music, holiday cheer and the homey smell of gingerbread filled the air inside St. Cloud Commons Lodge on Thursday evening.
A sold-out gingerbread house decorating party began at 6 p.m. It was hosted by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, which provided participants with pre-assembled houses and all decorating materials for a cost of $10 per house.
Twenty-five participants created the sweet sculptures this year.
