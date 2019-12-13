HUNTINGTON — Music, holiday cheer and the homey smell of gingerbread filled the air inside St. Cloud Commons Lodge on Thursday evening.

A sold-out gingerbread house decorating party began at 6 p.m. It was hosted by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, which provided participants with pre-assembled houses and all decorating materials for a cost of $10 per house.

Twenty-five participants created the sweet sculptures this year.

For more information on upcoming GHPRD events, visit ghprd.org.

