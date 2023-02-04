Sweetheart clinic participant Layla Maynard practices throwing a softball as Marshall University conducts the Sweetheart Clinic on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington.
Sweetheart clinic participant Aariyah Oden plays soccer with members of the Marshall women's soccer team as Marshall University conducts the Sweetheart Clinic on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — More than 300 girls ages 2 to 14 flooded to the Chris Cline Indoor Athletics Facility on Saturday morning as Marshall's annual Sweetheart Clinic was held for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The 24th annual event gives young women the opportunity to learn sports skills from Marshall University student athletes, passing down their knowledge of the nine women's sports sponsored by the university.
Following the clinic, participants were invited to the Cam Henderson Center for a pep rally led by Marshall University cheerleaders and a pizza party, which led right into the women's basketball game against Georgia State, for which they were given free tickets.
