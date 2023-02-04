The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — More than 300 girls ages 2 to 14 flooded to the Chris Cline Indoor Athletics Facility on Saturday morning as Marshall's annual Sweetheart Clinic was held for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began. 

The 24th annual event gives young women the opportunity to learn sports skills from Marshall University student athletes, passing down their knowledge of the nine women's sports sponsored by the university. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.