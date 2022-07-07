HUNTINGTON — Whether they’re “Little Marcos” or “Bison Buddies,” children of all ages can participate in the Healthy Herd Youth Camp at the Marshall University Recreation Center.
The youth camp, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 12, is a full-day camp that offers games, activities and swimming for participants. Activities vary on a day-to-day basis, and camp counselors act as mentors and coaches for the campers.
The camp includes weekly lunch options for a fee, although children are encouraged to bring their own lunch. Snacks are also provided each day.
The camp is designed for children ages 5 to 12, with kids divided into age groups. Campers who are 5 to 6 years old are Little Marcos; 7 to 9 years old, Bison Buddies; and 10 to 12 years old, Future Herd.
The Marshall Rec Center is located at 402 Thundering Herd Drive in Huntington. For more information about camps and events, visit their website at www.marshall.edu/campusrec.
