Joachim Straehle, a veteran Swiss banker who was married to a Huntington native, died unexpectedly on July 6, according to a report on finews.com. He was 60 years old, according to the report.

He is survived by his wife, the former Lisa Shell, who grew up in Huntington, and three grown children. She is the daughter of Robert L. "Bob" Shell, a Huntington businessman.

Straehle was former CEO of Sarasin and EFG International, and had previously rose through the ranks at Credit Suisse, finews.com reported.

