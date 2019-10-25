SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners agreed to transfer property back to the Symmes Valley School district, whose school officials are considering the construction of a building in which baseball and softball players can work out over the winter.
The school board is considering construction of the building, said Darrell Humphreys, Symmes Valley superintendent, during a board meeting earlier this week in South Point.
“We’re looking for the labor to be donated,” Humphreys said. “It would be a place where the kids can work out.”
The property near the school district’s baseball and softball fields earlier was transferred to be used for emergency medical helicopters to land in the Aid area, officials said.
In other action, the board approved a matching grant for the Ohio Department of Transportation in the amount of $43,396.83 for partial payment of a project at the Lawrence County Airpark on County Road 1 west of Chesapeake.
The board also:
- Hired Steven Rigsby as a part-time paramedic, and Mary Griffith and Joshua Hill as part-time emergency medical technicians for the county Emergency Medical Services.
- Received a letter from Nicole Cox, trustee for the Lawrence County Ohio Museum and Historical Society, requesting a donation to repair the roof of the museum at 506 South 6th Street.
- Heard a complaint from Debra Nance saying that Private Drive 3367, in Fayette Township has been closed improperly and that it is public road.