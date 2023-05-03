The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

lesliewalker.jpg

Symmes Valley Board of Education President Adam Corn is shown presenting a certificate to Leslie Walker, who was recognized this spring by the Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools as an outstanding middle school teacher.

 Courtesy of Symmes Valley Local Schools

AID, Ohio — For more than a dozen years, eighth grade students at Symmes Valley have had to take math classes from Leslie Walker before heading on to high school.

That kind of consistency gets noticed by the Coalition of Ohio Rural and Appalachian Schools among others. Walker, an eighth grade math and algebra teacher at Symmes Valley, recently was honored by the coalition at a luncheon in Zanesville, Ohio.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you