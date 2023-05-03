Symmes Valley Board of Education President Adam Corn is shown presenting a certificate to Leslie Walker, who was recognized this spring by the Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools as an outstanding middle school teacher.
AID, Ohio — For more than a dozen years, eighth grade students at Symmes Valley have had to take math classes from Leslie Walker before heading on to high school.
That kind of consistency gets noticed by the Coalition of Ohio Rural and Appalachian Schools among others. Walker, an eighth grade math and algebra teacher at Symmes Valley, recently was honored by the coalition at a luncheon in Zanesville, Ohio.
“I really like interacting with the kids,” said Walker, a Symmes Valley and Shawnee State University graduate. She has been teaching math for 14 years at the school. “It makes me so proud to see then succeed.”
In addition to four math classes, Walker also heads up a math lab at the school. Walker currently started working on getting a masters in school counseling.
“She’s a good role model,” said Symmes Valley Superintendent Greg Bowman.
“Here at Symmes Valley, we are very proud to have great teachers and Mrs. Walker exemplifies what a quality teacher is in every aspect,” Bowman said. “We are glad that she is representing us in front of students and parents.”
Walker “has been consistent year in and year out with respect to the results her students are able to achieve on standardized testing,” Bowman said. “This doesn’t happen by accident, it happens through her hard work and dedication to her profession.”
“I really enjoy math,” Walker said. “I try to make it not so terrible for the kids.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.