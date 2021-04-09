CHARLESTON — A bill that West Virginia lawmakers say balances public concern with public safety passed the House of Delegates on Friday.
Senate Bill 334 establishes a licensing program within the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification for all new and existing harm reduction programs operating syringe exchanges. Programs will be required to offer a full array of harm reduction services, such as HIV testing, referrals to substance use disorder treatment and birth control.
Programs will need to operate toward an exchange rate goal of 1:1 and syringes must be “unique” to the syringe exchange program. A licensed health care professional must work with the program and offer services. An I.D. requirement has been removed, but syringes can only be given to the individual — people can’t pick up syringes for a friend.
Programs will have to report data to the state annually.
The House added an immunity provision providing protections to those operating syringe exchanges, as well as for businesses that find syringe litter on their property. The state may fine programs up to $10,000 for operating outside the law.
The House amended the bill Friday to prohibit Medicaid dollars from funding syringe exchanges, though there was testimony this week saying programs do not bill for syringes because they are so cheap to purchase.
The House amended the bill on the floor Friday to add back in a requirement of municipality support. In Huntington, for example, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will need support of Huntington City Council and the Cabell County Commission. It could result in a syringe exchange in the city but not the county.
The amendment was offered by Del. Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette, and won out over a competing amendment put forth by Judiciary Committee Chair Moore Capito, R-Kanawha.
Capito’s amendment, supported by House Democrats, would have permitted municipalities to pass an ordinance to ban syringe exchanges after a syringe program has applied for a license. Capito said it provided some local control without choosing for the haves and the have nots.
Under Capito’s amendment, cities would not be able to choose between supporting one program over another. For example, Charleston could not support a health department-run program over the nonprofit SOAR.
In the end, several other Democrats voted for the bill. Del. Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said the bill struck a balance, but he wanted to be included in conversations moving forward.
Others, like Del. Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, said they could not vote for the bill. Walker said it was a compromise she could not accept.
Health officials have said the bill, particularly as it left the Senate, would shutter harm reduction programs across the state, including in Huntington.
Del. Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, said he ran a path from his office to Senate Health trying to find a compromise for the bill, and the one voted on Friday achieved the compromise. He said there were probably things in the bill everyone didn’t like.
The changes in the bill will have to be approved by the Senate. Notable changes include removing a provision requiring support from the county sheriff.
The goal of harm reduction programs and syringe exchanges is to prevent the spread of disease through drug use. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends harm reduction and syringe exchanges operate with as little restriction as possible.
Part of that recommendation comes from researching the 2018 Cabell County outbreak of HIV, which was caused, in part, because of restrictions placed on the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s syringe exchange. Those restrictions included a 1:1 exchange rate and requiring a Cabell County I.D.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, health officer of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said after the Senate passed the bill that the health department could not operate an exchange under the law because of the criminal penalties and tracking requirement, but mainly because it is a model proven not to work.