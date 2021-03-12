BARBOURSVILLE — Repairs to Davis Creek Elementary School classrooms are in the final stages and the school building is on track to reopen to students by the end of the month, the district announced Friday.
“It’s been all hands on deck for our Maintenance Department at Davis Creek Elementary,” said Kim Cooper, assistant superintendent over operations for Cabell County Schools.
The school has been closed to students since March 1 after classrooms on the lower level of the building collected between 3 and 4 feet of water following a weekend of heavy rain on ground that had already been saturated by previous snow and ice storms in February.
Cooper said Davis Creek students will continue learning remotely next week and during the following spring break week as well. However, after spring break, he anticipates students will be able to return full time to in-person learning at the school on Monday, March 29.
“These dedicated employees have truly risen to the challenge, and we’re rapidly entering the final stage of repairs,” Copper said. “It’s going to take a little more time to get everything wrapped up, but there is definitely light at the end of the tunnel.”
In addition to six classrooms, the building's heating and cooling systems were heavily damaged by the flood. Once the water receded, district maintenance employees and school staff emptied out affected spaces, sorting and cleaning those items that could be saved and disposing of what was permanently damaged.
The maintenance team then began removing and replacing construction elements such as walls, drywall and flooring and started repairs on the building’s environmental systems.
“There could always be a delay, but our goal is to have all projects and environmental testing complete so that students may return Monday, March 29,” Cooper said. “We know that students learn best when they are in person at their schools with the caring adults who are working to ensure their academic success and personal well-being.”
Cooper said the district will continue to provide daily Grab-N-Go meals for Davis Creek students at noon each day next week at the Guyan Estates community pool and at the school. Prior to spring break, Davis Creek students will be provided multiday meal boxes at the same sites.