HUNTINGTON — A popular big-box department store chain plans to open a new location in Putnam County.
According to Target’s website, a 96,000-square-foot facility will be opening soon at 344 Liberty Park Drive in Teays Valley, West Virginia. The address is just off of Interstate 64 at the Liberty Square Shopping Center.
Target, a general merchandise retailer, is the eighth largest retailer in the United States. It has a store in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
More than 75% of the United States population lives within 10 miles of a Target, according to its website.
The store announced in 2017 it would raise its starting hourly wage to $15 per hour, which it saw through two years ago. The company is now taking steps to increase that starting wage to $24, which would make it one of the best-paying retail jobs in the area.
The business is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the first Target store opened in 1962 under The Dayton Company.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
