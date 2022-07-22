The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The bullseye logo on a sign outside the Target store in Quincy, Mass., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Target pushed through headwinds — from inflation to congested ports — to deliver solid results for the three-month period that included the crucial holiday shopping season. The Minneapolis-based discount retailer reported Tuesday that its fiscal fourth-quarter profits rose nearly 12%, while sales increased 9.4%. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

 Charles Krupa | The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON — A popular big-box department store chain plans to open a new location in Putnam County.

According to Target’s website, a 96,000-square-foot facility will be opening soon at 344 Liberty Park Drive in Teays Valley, West Virginia. The address is just off of Interstate 64 at the Liberty Square Shopping Center.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

