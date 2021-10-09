Workers with the city of Huntington’s Public Works Department will cut back trees and weeds from alleyways; cite abandoned vehicles or vehicles without proper registration; and issue code enforcement citations for unkempt properties during a targeted clean sweep from Oct. 12-14.
HUNTINGTON — The city’s second targeted clean sweep of this year will take place Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 12-14, in Westmoreland.
The city of Huntington’s Public Works Department’s sweep will include areas south of Waverly Road to the railroad tracks from 28th Street West to the floodwall.
All alleys in the area will be swept through during that time. Other work will include cutting back trees and weeds from alleyways, citing vehicles that are abandoned or lack proper registration and issuing citations for unkempt properties.
Westmoreland residents can set out bulky trash items before Oct. 12 that will be hauled away. Items can include furniture, brush/yard waste, construction materials, appliances without Freon and dried paint cans. Items that will not be accepted include oils, liquid paint, appliances with Freon, car batteries, and gas or propane tanks.
Additional clean sweep areas will be announced in the future, the city of Huntington said.
