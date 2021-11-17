David Vargas, left, and Jamie Streets with the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department cut trees and weeds from alleyways in the Highlawn neighborhood as part of the Clean Sweep campaign on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Employees in the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department have been cutting trees and trimming weeds this week as part of the city’s Clean Sweep campaign.
Cleanup took place Tuesday and Wednesday and will continue Thursday, Nov. 18, in the areas of 24th Street to 32nd Street from the Ohio River to 7th Avenue.
During the cleanup, Public Works crews conduct a sweep through all the alleys in the neighborhood. Work includes cutting back trees and weeds from alleyways, citing vehicles that have been abandoned or don’t have proper registration and issuing code enforcement citations for unkempt properties.
It’s also a chance for residents to get rid of bulky trash items like furniture, brush or yard waste, construction materials, appliances without Freon and dried paint cans, as those items can be hauled away by city workers during the Clean Sweep. Items that will not be accepted include oils, liquid paint, appliances with Freon, car batteries, and gas or propane tanks.
