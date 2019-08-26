HUNTINGTON — Sometimes it takes some coaxing to get Marshall University freshmen to get out and explore the city, said Dakota Maddox, director of student activities.
A "Taste of Huntington" event was held Sunday on the lawn of the Cam Henderson Center during the university's Week of Welcome. The event brought food and clothing vendors onto campus to welcome students to downtown.
"I tried really hard to bridge that gap," Maddox said. "I think that's important because that shows our students there's a lot going on here. They don't have to be afraid to go downtown, especially when they are out here meeting members of the business community."
The event was also a way to get students to think more about shopping locally. Students help provide a steady stream of new customers to restaurants and shops downtown, she said.
For Scott Horsfield, co-owner and manager of Full Circle Gifts on 11th Street, Sunday's event served as a way to let students know the downtown community is welcoming of them.
"A lot of people have never been to the city. I met several that are five or six hours away, and this is a big city to some of them, too," he said. "It's great to make them feel welcome and let them know we are open to everyone, they are always welcome to our shop and they are home."
The event is a contrast to some colleges or universities around the state, which don't have strong relationships between students and local businesses, said Buffy Six, graduate assistant in the Office of University Communications.
"They don't interact with their city; they just stay on their campus" Six said. "I love Marshall for that because it's not just a campus, it's a whole city."
The event also included several nonprofit organizations seeking to get more volunteers or provide services.
Sarah Brewster was recruiting mentors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Huntington. Having college students get involved in her organization helps provide children someone to look up to.
"We have a lot of our kids that are waiting for a mentor," Brewster said. "To have a college student come into a child's life and show them they can go to college one day and show them they care for them, it's huge."
