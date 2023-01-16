The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia State Capitol is pictured.

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed 50% income tax cut is advancing through the state House of Delegates and could be introduced Wednesday in the Senate.

During Monday’s floor session, the House advanced the bill to second reading, which will take place Tuesday, paving the way for a third reading and passage to the Senate on Wednesday.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media.

