The year 2020 turned out to be one of tremendous change and unfortunate hardship, but through those changes and struggles came a myriad of yet untapped possibility at Ashland Community and Technical College.
Out of the chaos that COVID-19 created came the opportunity for the Licensed Practical Nurse program to pave the way for online clinical simulation in Kentucky. Due to the unique way PN faculty had used ClinPrep, the owners of the company approached the LPN faculty and asked them to beta test SimPrep, a new software that incorporates the features of ClinPrep with providing nursing care in simulated cases.
ACTC Workforce Solutions provided $50,000 in Nurse Aide scholarships in an effort to alleviate some of the stress that COVID-19 has caused on the community workforce. Due to the demand for nurse aides and the loss of employment in the area, ACTC is offering a scholarship to at-risk populations with opportunities for immediate employment.
The Gene Haas Foundation provided ACTC’s Computerized Manufacturing and Machining program with a $10,000 gift for scholarships for the second year in a row.
ACTC provided 62 Thanksgiving meals to students. Chrisha Spears, coordinator of Pathfinder Pantry, worked with Smithfield Foods Inc., to receive a donation of 50 hams for ACTC students. Electrical Technology student Christopher Bradley also donated 12 hams to the holiday dinner project.
Despite the circumstances of COVID-19, ACTC’s first ever drive-thru graduation was a success.
ACTC is offering a fully online Amazon Web Services Cloud Computing Technologies program. Both certificate and degree options are available in the AWS program.
Starting in fall 2021, ACTC will offer credit for prior learning to those who have served as a military medic and are interested in becoming a registered nurse. In 2020, ACTC partnered with the Veterans Accelerated Learning for Licensed Occupations to develop a pathway for military medic personnel to transition to civilian registered nurse. Two new courses were developed that build upon previous military education and experience and assist students to transition into a professional registered nurse that is prepared to care for the general population across the lifespan.