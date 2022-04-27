HUNTINGTON — Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year winners for Cabell County Schools will be announced at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at Cabell Midland High School.
Teachers and staff are nominated for the awards by their schools for the time and service they put into their schools. Five finalists for each category were announced April 6 and 7 and were recognized and given balloons at their schools.
The nominations for Teacher of the Year are Courtney Cook, Altizer Elementary; Brendi Nibert, Nichols Elementary; Mary Phillips, Cabell Midland High School; Hugh Roberts, Cabell County Career Technology Center; and Sheri Vanmeter, Milton Elementary.
The nominations for Service Personnel of the Year are Sonya Fraley, Hite-Saunders Elementary secretary; Michael Holley, Ona Elementary custodian; Cathy Jarrell, Cabell County Career Technology Center financial secretary; Deidra Samson Jenkins, Guyandotte Elementary secretary; and Matthew Norris, Milton Middle custodian.
Each finalist will receive $500 from the Cabell County Schools Foundation, and overall winners will receive an additional $500 and personalized awards.
Winners will also go on to compete for West Virginia’s Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year later this year.
Thursday’s ceremony will be catered by Cabell Midland High School ProStart culinary arts program and entertainment will be provided by the Cabell Midland Strings Program.
A livestream of the event can also be found at the Cabell County Schools YouTube channel.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
