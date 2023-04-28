The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ONA — A mathematics teacher and a bus operator were recognized as Cabell County Schools 2023 Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year during a special celebration Thursday at Cabell Midland High School.

Cabell County Career Technology Center mathematics teacher Michael Harshbarger was named Teacher of the Year and Gary Brydie, a bus operator for Huntington Middle School and other routes, was named Service Personnel of the Year.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

