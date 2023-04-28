Michael Harshbarger, second from left, is recognized as Cabell County Schools Teacher of the Year while Garry Brydie, second from right, is recognized as the Service Personnel of the Year during a ceremony on Thursday at Cabell Midland High School.
Michael Harshbarger, second from left, is recognized as Cabell County Schools Teacher of the Year while Garry Brydie, second from right, is recognized as the Service Personnel of the Year during a ceremony on Thursday at Cabell Midland High School.
ONA — A mathematics teacher and a bus operator were recognized as Cabell County Schools 2023 Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year during a special celebration Thursday at Cabell Midland High School.
Cabell County Career Technology Center mathematics teacher Michael Harshbarger was named Teacher of the Year and Gary Brydie, a bus operator for Huntington Middle School and other routes, was named Service Personnel of the Year.
Both winners received an award and a $1,000 check. They will go on to compete against other counties to be Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year for West Virginia, which will be announced later this year.
Harshbarger originally went into accounting after graduating college, but she’s been teaching for nearly 10 years now. Harshbarger said she was surprised to be announced her as this year’s winner.
“You don’t go into education for the awards, you go into it for the kids, so it’s really nice to get recognized, but just still very surprised and shocked,” she said.
Brydie will celebrate 10 years as a full-time bus operator for Cabell County School in August. Brydie said he hopes to be a positive influence on the students he sees every morning and afternoon, and he thinks this recognition could be an example showing a benefit of being a good person and employee.
“It may let them see by doing the right thing, working hard, being diligent and having a good work ethic and morals and doing what you are required to do, good things come to those that do well,” he said. “You reap from what you sow, and I guess I’m reaping from what I’ve sown over the years, and I thank God for that.”
The other finalists for Teacher of the Year were Culloden Elementary School art teacher Emily Stark; Milton Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Jessica Moore; Barboursville Middle School talented and gifted teacher Molly Fisher; and Huntington High School mathematics teacher Justin Cox.
The Service Personnel of the Year finalists were Melissa Armentrout, special education aide at Milton Middle School; Linda Mount, secretary at Cabell Midland High School; Amanda McComas, secretary at Huntington High School; and Kelley Barker, early child classroom assistant teacher at Meadows Elementary School.
Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said it is always difficult to decide on finalists for Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year, let alone one winner each year.
“As we all know, being a teacher or service employee is much more than just a job. It’s a calling, a commitment and a passion for making a difference in the lives of our students and our communities,” Saxe said. “We are blessed to have such dedicated professionals in our schools who go above and beyond every day to ensure that our students receive the best education possible.”
All Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year finalists received a $500 check.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
