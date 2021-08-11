Kindergarten teacher Meredith Hufford, left, and kindergarten assistant Mary Perdue work together as teachers prepare for the school year on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Highlawn Elementary School in Huntington.
Principal Robin Harmon, left, kindergarten assistant Mary Perdue and teacher assistant Lionel Hope separate new reading curriculum into grade levels as staff prepare for the school year on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Highlawn Elementary School in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Teachers across Cabell County are preparing their classrooms for students to arrive next week.
Cabell County Schools’ 200-day employees returned to work Wednesday morning and are gearing up for what they hope to be a more traditional school year than the past two have been.
“Being a veteran teacher, you rely on your past experiences. I’m relying on past experiences to remember what normal is, but I’m also teetering on the line as to what to expect,” Highlawn Elementary School first-grade teacher Mary Lopez said.
Reflecting on a pandemic-altered 2020-21 school year, Lopez said she’s most excited to introduce more intimate learning opportunities for students, like circle time or reading to her students on the carpet in a group.
Since March 2020, school as most knew it has been drastically different. Even with the potential for more changes in safety protocol ahead for Cabell County students and staff, Lopez said she is focused on doing the best she can to provide the most impactful experience for her students.
“The bottom line is we’re getting the kids. It doesn’t matter if they have masks. We’re getting to teach and do it closer to normal than we have since the 2018-19 school year,” she said.
Teachers at Cabell Midland High School mirrored Lopez’s thoughts, adding that the return to even a somewhat normal school year was a welcomed occurrence and that they were excited to get kids back in the building.
Those employees will continue to get their classrooms ready while completing Professional Development in the coming days before the academic year begins for students. Students in Cabell County return Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Beginning Thursday, Aug. 12, students have a chance to set foot in the building and mingle with staff as the district is scheduled to host open houses at each school across the district, starting with Cabell Midland High School, Huntington High School and the Cabell County Career Technology Center.
Dates and times for all Cabell County open houses, including elementary and middle schools, are listed on the district’s website.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
