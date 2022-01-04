Elementary art teacher Charity Baker paints a papier-mache butterfly with other teachers during a professional development event conducted by Cabell County Schools on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Huntington Museum of Art.
Elementary art teacher Julie Morgan uses markers while decorating a papier-mache butterfly during a professional development event conducted by Cabell County Schools on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Huntington Museum of Art.
Highlawn Elementary School art teacher Allen Payne paints a papier-mache butterfly during a professional development event conducted by Cabell County Schools on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Huntington Museum of Art.
HUNTINGTON — Teachers across Cabell County reported to work Monday after the holiday break, participating in a variety of professional development activities at different locations in the district.
At the Huntington Museum of Art, art teachers from several schools gathered to share ideas, collaborate and exercise their creative instincts while decorating paper mache butterflies that will be on display in next year’s “Art on a Limb” display in the Education Gallery.
Each was decorated in the teachers’ own style using the materials available to them such as paint, paper, glue and other items.
“Usually every year we get to see the art teachers but unfortunately, because of the pandemic, it’s been two years since we’ve been able to do something like this,” HMA Director of Education Cindy Dearborn said. “It’s just nice to be together and get to talk and have (the teachers) collaborate and share ideas and also provides us a chance to give updates on what is going on at the museum.”
Middle school teachers from Barboursville, Milton, Huntington East and Huntington gathered at Milton Middle School for an all-day “winter conference” that featured a guest speaker and breakout sessions for their first day back for the spring semester.
“Something like this hopefully energizes the teachers and gets them ready and focused on what they need to do in their classrooms,” said Justin Boggs, executive director of middle schools. “It has been a difficult year, and this is a chance to step back, reflect on that and think about what they do moving forward to continue getting good learning outcomes for students.”
Rick Miller, a professor at Arizona State University, was the keynote speaker after several teachers recommended him to school officials. Miller has been in the field of child and youth development for over a half century and has authored five books.
Each session was based on feedback given from teachers determining what they felt would be most beneficial for them, ranging from special education and project-based learning to assessment techniques.
Professional development continues Tuesday for all district employees ahead of students’ return to instruction on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
