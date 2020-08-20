ASHLAND — Teachers at Crabbe Elementary School in Ashland have been preparing to welcome students back to the classroom, but many switched gears after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week that students won’t return to in-person instruction until the end of September.
Toni Crank, a first-grade teacher, said she and her co-workers were prepared for the shift as several students had already chosen the virtual option of instruction for the beginning of the new school year.
“We thought we were going to have several students in class, and there were a few who took the virtual option, but the governor of Kentucky changed that last week,” Crank said. “We found out we were going to be 100% virtual until the end of September.”
Crank said her class will participate in both individual work and three hours of live teaching each day via Google Meet.
“For first grade that’s probably going to be a little challenging,” Crank said. “This is new to everyone, and it’s definitely new territory.”