CHARLESTON — Educators and staffers at West Virginia schools can start receiving COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice announced during his Wednesday COVID-19 briefing.
The vaccinations will start less than two weeks before middle and elementary schools across the state return to in-person classes Jan. 19, while high schools will remain on the school reopening map.
Some teachers, many a part of the state’s teacher unions, have voiced safety concerns about returning to classrooms as COVID-19 continues to spike across the state.
If vaccinations for teachers start Thursday, second doses will not be distributed until at least February, meaning those who opt to receive the vaccines will not be protected from the virus by the time they’re expected to be in their classrooms.
Teacher vaccines will be scheduled, and information for each county will be sent from the state Department of Education to superintendents to distribute to their teachers.
Justice on Wednesday said that while he understands that teachers may be concerned to return to school, he “will not be bullied” by teacher unions on the decision.
“Without any question, we should be going back to school,” Justice said. “I will continue to talk to our educators, but I will not be bullied by our teachers unions.”
As of Wednesday, there were 94,678 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, 27,626 of which are active, and 1,481 COVID-19-related deaths. The state has broken records in recent days for the number of new cases in one day (1,620), deaths in one day (46), those hospitalized with COVID-19 (818) and the amount of those people receiving care in an intensive care unit (217) or on a ventilator (102).
Also Wednesday, Justice announced the state’s “Save Our Wisdom” campaign, which aims to continue vaccinating older people who are more at risk for COVID-19, will include vaccination clinics. The clinics will each be stocked with about 650 doses for the “Save Our Wisdom” initiative, and that will increase as vaccine supply potentially increases in coming weeks.
While Justice filled the first 10 minutes of his Wednesday news conference listing the 85 people who have died from COVID-19 in the past two days, he spent much time in the middle defending himself and his resort, The Greenbrier.
Over the weekend, footage from a New Year’s Eve party at the resort circulated showing dozens of people at the event, and many unmasked.
Justice reiterated Wednesday that he did not know “anything” about the event.
“I had no clue. You may throw rocks at me if you choose to do so. But I was lying in my bed, watching the ball drop and listening to (Jennifer Lopez) sing,” Justice said.
While Justice said Monday that he would find out the names of those responsible for organizing and coordinating the party, on Wednesday he backtracked, saying that would be unfair to those at the resort, including his daughter, Jill Justice, president of The Greenbrier.
Justice did say he’d been assured the investigation into the resort’s event would continue, and if there was any wrongdoing those responsible would be punished. For now, Justice said he made it clear to management at The Greenbrier that they must double-down on the mitigation efforts currently in place.