Faith Hensley, right, of team Goodra Girls, makes a throw as Jay Hamilton of team Iron Wolves looks on during the River Cities Cornhole Classic qualifying tournament on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Old North Arcade in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — From backyard get-togethers to weekend tailgates, the game of cornhole is popular among people of all ages.
On Friday, people played the game — which involves players or teams taking turns throwing fabric bean bags at a raised, angled board with a hole in its far end, scoring points by landing a bag on the board or putting a bag through the board’s hole — at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington. The winner of Friday’s tournament, which was hosted by the United Way of the River Cities and Old North Arcade, earned one of the final spots in the River Cities Cornhole Classic taking place later this month.
Last year’s inaugural Cornhole Classic featured 48 teams, with the $50-per-team buy-in going toward the United Way of the River Cities. This year’s event has been expanded to include 64 teams and will take place Saturday, July 23, at the United Way’s green space at 820 Madison Ave. in Huntington.
United Way of the River Cities offers services for residents in need in Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County in Ohio.
